Just before the new year, she has returned to Mumbai again. A video of Kangana Ranaut has appeared on social media, in which she is seen with her family at the Mumbai airport and security is posted around her. Let me tell you that Kangana was living in her house Manali recently. Earlier, she was busy shooting for her next film ‘Thalaivi’. Kangana has a lot of films in her hand on the new year. Recently, Kangana told on social media that she will be shooting for her next film ‘Dhakad’ in January 2021. Kangana will be seen in the role of Agent Agni in this film. Apart from these, Kangana has another film in her hand, ‘Tejas’, in which she will be seen in the role of Indian Air Force. Kangana Ranaut recently shared a video on social media, in which she was seen enjoying the snowfall on the mountains. In this video, Kangana’s beautiful poem ‘ash’ is heard in the background.