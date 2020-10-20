The sister of Rangoli Chandel got married about 10 years ago. Recently, he had reported the marriage of his brother Akshat. Now he has shared another good news with fans. There are not one or two marriages in his house, that too within 3 weeks.

Kangna’s ancestral house immersed in the wedding celebration

Kangana Ranaut had recently reported that her younger brother Akshat is about to get married. Now he has posted a video. It is told that another brother of his, Karan is also married. Kangana has written on Twitter, “It has been more than a decade after Rangoli, there was no marriage in our family, all credit goes to me. But today my brother Karan and Akshar have broken this curse and our ancestral house is immersed in marriage. Two weddings in three weeks, beginning with Karan’s turmeric today.

Posted a video of congratulations of brother Akshat

Earlier, Kangana posted a video of her brother Akshat’s congratulations. He had informed that it was a video of Badhaai Serimani which was arranged like Nana-Nani.