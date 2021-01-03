Rangoli has posted a very cute video of Kangana. In this, she is dancing with Prithvi and her friends on the song ‘Saddi Galli’ of her film ‘Tanu Weds Manu’. A drink placed nearby is also seen in the video clip. Some people have trolled Kangana on this. A follower wrote, how many pegs are there? At the same time a user has written, there is always a room.
Troll was on a party with Arjun
Kangana Ranaut had a party with the recent ‘Dhakad’ team. Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriela also arrived at this party. Kangana posted the picture on social media and she was trolled. Trolls wrote that she is partying with Arjun Rampal, who was summoned in the drug case. At the same time some came to the rescue of Kangana that it is the party of the film’s team and Arjun has been signed by the director and not Kangana.
