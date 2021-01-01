Kangana Ranaut is now busy shooting for her next film ‘Dhakad’. Recently Kangana has reached Mumbai and she has started her work as soon as she arrives. Now Kangana has arranged a special ‘brunch’ on the occasion of New Year for her ‘Dhakad’ team, which is continuously working non-stop even during these holidays. Kangana has shared a video of this on social media.

Kangana is seen decorating a board with her team written on it, ‘Welcome to 2021’ in this video. Kangana is looking beautiful in a white dress. Kangana shared this video and wrote, ‘I am hosting a small brunch for my Dhakad team, the whole team is working with full vigor this entire holiday season. Very happy to be back home. 2021 looking at you, be nice. ‘

Talking about the work front, Kangana completed the shooting of her film ‘Thalaivi’ last month in which she will be seen in the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. In ‘Dhakad’ Kangana will be seen playing the role of a Secret Service Agent. Apart from this, she will soon complete the shooting of ‘Tejas’ in which she will play the role of Air Force fighter pilot.

