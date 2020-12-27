Kangana Ranaut not only speaks openly on burning issues, but also keeps the fans aware of their life’s events. Recently, he posted pictures of his hiking on social media. Now his poem ‘ash’ is in discussion. He also wrote a poem at the time of lockdown.

Kangana went hiking with family

Kangana Ranaut had recently gone hiking with her new sister-in-law and Rangoli. During this time some thoughts came to his mind which he has shared in the form of poetry. He has written along with the video of it, has written the poem of the ash title, got inspired during hiking, see it when you get time. In this poem, Kangana has said, do not shed my ashes in the Ganges. Every river goes along with the ocean. I am afraid of the depths of the ocean. I want to touch the sky. Spread my ashes on the mountains. Watch video …



Fans await these films

Interestingly, Kangana talked about Akash in the poem he wrote earlier and his title was ‘Akash’. Talking on the work front, Kangana has completed the shooting of the film ‘Thalaivi’. At the same time, preparations for the film ‘Dhakad’ and ‘Tejas’ are also going on.

PICS: Kangana Ranaut showed family hiking and carrot pudding, told- Instagram queen is new sister-in-law