Peru.- Kaleb is a little chambeador who works as a street shoe vendor in Peru and has moved millions on TikTok.
through the account of TikTok @kalucuadradoKalu shares stories with his little dog Kaleb, who helps him at his stall.
“Shame, work, work dignifies and we are off-road.One day you can work in an office and the next you can make a living on the streets or vice versa,” says Kalu.
Kaleb’s adventures, learning to be an itinerant, is read in the video of the shoe store.
Video: Kaleb, the puppy who works as a street vendor of shoes
“20 soles each, 2 for 30,” says the ad for Kaleb’s neck.
Kalu shares more videos working with his “chulito” who is always with her, through thick and thin.
