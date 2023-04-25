Fey 49-year-old, surprised Julión Álvarez, 40, this after confessing that the pop singer was his crush for a long time, so he never imagined that the production of Mi Famoso y Yo would lead to the blonde who left him with a square eye.

And it is that Julión Álvarez commented in one of the capsules that Fey was his obsession in the past, for which he appeared on the reality show where he approached him to give him a big hug leaving him speechless to the ranchera music singer who did not stop admiring her.

“I never thought I identified with Julión Álvarez”, “I loved your look, a very 90s pop star and now they call it aesthetic”, “I also adored you when I was 14/15 years old. I dreamed of being like you and that you be my friend What’s more, I wrote you a lot of letters but since I’m from Paraguay I never sent them to you!”, write the social networks.

Another of the things that the public was delighted with this video is that Julión Álvarez has always represented humility in the programs he appears, something that has fascinated the public, which is why it is a pleasure to see him as a judge of a project.

It is worth mentioning that the Media Naranja interpreter also joked a little with the Mexican singer, since she told him not to get nervous when he went to greet him, because Julión Álvarez’s nerves were noticeable when he was close to her.