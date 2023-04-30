The game started in the best way for Manchester City. Minute 3 of the game, penalty in favor and Haaland was in charge of putting land in the middle in favor of the ”Skyblues”. With this goal, the Norwegian was crowned as the only player along with Andy Cole to reach 34 goals in a single season. Thus beating Premier League legends such as Cristiano Ronaldo or Luis Suárez. Without forgetting that Erling, he does it in his debut in the League.
Guardiola opted for an eleven without all its headlines. Mahrez entered from the right to rest Bernardo Silva and Julián Álvarez would play the role of Kevin de Bruyne. The World Champion evidently does not have the last pass that the Belgian has, but he does have an exquisite ball strike. Different roles, but same result for Pep Guardiola. Today it was Julián who broke the tie at one on the scoreboard with this marvelous goal. Just come, see and enjoy:
He receives in three quarters of the field, removes three rivals from above with a cut in a tile and, without time to think, he takes a shoe out of the top hat that makes Leno’s stretch impossible. Possibly we are facing one of the great goals of the season in the Premier League. Julián is not getting many minutes this season, but every time he comes out, he makes the most of the opportunities that Pep offers him. The 20 million euros that City paid for him are cheap.
