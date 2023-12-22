The Club final pitted the Champions League champion, Manchester City, and the Copa Libertadores champion, Fluminense. An extremely attractive match that saw Julián Álvarez, Citizens forward, open the scoring.
The 'Spider''s goal fell in just the first minute of play. A shot from Nathan Aké that hit the post left the ball bouncing in the area so that the former River Plate player took advantage to finish with the only thing he could, his chest.
This is Álvarez's first goal in the last seven games he has played and second in his last 10 games, also counting against the Argentina team. The last time he scored was in a Champions League match, in City's 3-2 victory against Leipzig.
Julián has nine goals and eight assists in 26 games this sporting year. It has not been the scoring start that many would expect, but the Argentine always takes advantage of the minutes that Pep Guardiola gives him alongside Erling Haaland or on occasions, replacing the starting nine.
