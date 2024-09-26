After a very disputed match with a strong leg, Atlético de Madrid found the advantage in the final stretch of the match. Diego Simeone refreshed the energies of the attacking front with several changes and they gave the expected result, since Colchonero took three very important points from Balaídos.
The forwards entered the area to look for Griezmann’s shot and the French international did not fail to cross surgically against the goal defended by Vicente Guaita. The ball hit the top of the six-yard box and the Qatar 2022 world champion striker put the sole for Vigo’s only scream of the night.
Thanks to this victory, Atlético Madrid was third in the standings, surpassing Athletic Club and remaining two points behind Real, its rival next weekend. For its part, Celta de Vigo occupies tenth position, two units away from the qualifying zone for European competitions.
#VIDEO #Julián #Álvarezs #agonizing #goal #Atlético #Madrids #Celta #Vigo
Leave a Reply