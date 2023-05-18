Julián Álvarez hasn’t been having a good time at Manchester City lately. The world champion’s lack of minutes with the Argentina team has surprised locals and strangers, but now, in the semifinal against Real Madrid, ‘La Araña’ made the most of the opportunity.
Álvarez entered at minute 89 ‘to replace Erling Haaland. The score was 3-0 in favor of the Citizens and with the match almost over, the former River Plate striker scored the fourth to end a dominant game.
Thus, the albiceleste attacker was present in the pass to the Champions League final heading to Istanbul.
Julián scored with a great finish against Thibaut Courtois. Phil Foden’s pass between the lines is also extraordinary. With this, the two footballers who came on from the bench were present on the scoreboard and showed that City has a great squad looking for the treble.
Finally, with this goal ‘La Araña’ achieved his second goal in the last six games in all competitions and his second score in the most important European club competition.
