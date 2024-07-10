The national teams of Argentina and Canada They are contesting the first semi-final of this 2024 Copa América in search of a place in the continental final.
A good pass from Rodrigo De Paul, combined with great control and finishing from Manchester City striker Julián Álvarez, gave Scaloneta the first goal of the match, opening the scoring in the 21st minute of the first half, which has given them hope of another final.
#VIDEO #Julián #Álvarez #scored #Argentinas #goal #Copa #América #semifinal
