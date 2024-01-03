During the afternoon of this January 3, a video went viral, through social networks, in which the moment in which a judge is attacked by a man while she was handing down the sentence is observed. The incident occurred in Clark County, in the district of Nevada, United States.

The video, which was shared with 8 News Nowenan American media outlet, you can see the moment in which Deobra Redden's lawyer asked the judge to grant him conditional release, given that the man was undergoing mental health treatment, so she replied: “I think it's time I tried something else.”

In the video clip, which was published by several media outlets on the social network x, you can see the moment in which the camera focuses on the judge and later how Redden jumps on the stand and lands on her, delivering strong blows, so the man who was next to the woman balanced on the subject to minimize the attack.

🇺🇲 | THE LATEST: A man attacks Clark County Judge Mary Kay Holthus inside the Nevada courthouse after she denied him parole. pic.twitter.com/qoXeqNhlx1 — World Alert (@AlertaMundoNews) January 3, 2024

It should be noted that this is not the first case of aggression that Redden had, given that, on April 23, '”threatened to break the kneecaps' of another man, 'resulting in substantial bodily harm,' as documented in the hearing video”stated the aforementioned medium.

Likewise, the subject had several charges of assault, among which the attack he carried out on a person who was protected stood out, for which he was admitted to the Clark County jail.

After these events, Redden had to answer for these charges, for which he was summoned to court on January 3.

Finally, the middle 8 News Now He stated that, according to a court source, The judge's beatings were monitored, while one of the police officers had to be taken to the hospital.

