As the match was almost over, Slovakia’s fans were already celebrating their passage to the quarter-finals of the European Championship and some of the opponent’s supporters had already left the stands at the Gelsenkirchen stadium. Jude Bellingham came up with a brilliant move to give England a little more life.

It was a tremendous Chilean half to tie the game in the 90+5 minute to force extra time, in which the team led by Garerh Southgate achieved qualification with a goal from Harry Kane.

Bellingham’s action, which has not had a good Euro Cup, allowed him to reconcile with his supporters and recover points thinking about what is to come.

Jude Bellingham talks about his miracle goal against Slovakia

Bellingham expressed, after scoring the goal that forced overtime, that there were “20 or 30 seconds left” and it was “a great moment,” although the value will be determined by whether he is the tournament champion.

“There were 20 or 30 seconds left until we were out of the Euro Cup and look at our mood now. There is a big difference. And what it can mean for the team in the future. It’s a great moment, but there’s a lot of tournament left. We will only know if we win the cup. In the next two weeks we will see how important it is,” Bellingham said at a press conference at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen.

“It’s one of the goals that are among the most important. There are some good ones, which mean a lot to me personally. This one was very important. It’s among the most important,” he added.

The Real Madrid footballer remarked that playing for England is “something great, but it also involves a lot of pressure.”

“Being on the pitch and scoring goals is a relief for me. It’s a very happy moment,” insisted Bellingham, who said that, apart from the goal, his team was “quite good” and had a good presence in the area, although he regretted the lack of punch.

“We have shown a lot of character. This is the spirit we have in the team. These moments do not exist without adversity,” he concluded.

Statistics of the duel between England and Slovakia

