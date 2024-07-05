Juarez City.– Tonight, the banks of the Rio Bravo were filled with families from Juarez who enjoyed the fireworks display from the Mexican side for the Independence Day of the United States.

Children accompanied by adults came with chairs, cushions and some even sat on the ground to watch the rain of colors from the fireworks in the border sky.

One of the gathering points was in front of the Azcarate area, on the edge and the linear park, families enjoyed the firecrackers.

Another place was in El Chamizal on the Mexican side, in front of the Bowie school where they also launched fireworks.

Juan Manuel Rodríguez came with his wife, son and two nephews, who said that they come every year and it has become a family tradition.

“We come every year, I bring my wife and my son, and this time my nephews joined us. If I wanted to bring them here to distract themselves, it would be better if they were glued to their cell phones,” said Juan Manuel.