Sunday, June 18, 2023
Video: Juanito Moreno burst into tears, the Millonarios goalkeeper spoke with feeling

June 18, 2023
Video: Juanito Moreno burst into tears, the Millonarios goalkeeper spoke with feeling


Juanito Morero

Juanito Moreno.

Juanito Moreno.

It has been a very difficult year.’

millionaires defeated 2-1 Medellin and qualified for the Colombian soccer final, in a difficult match that was played at the stadium The Campin.


Juanito Morenothe blue goalkeeper, was clear and in the midst of tears he spoke of what victory and the final mean.
(Millionaires vs. Medellín: the great goals that take the blue club to the final)

Tears

“I dedicate this to my family. We tried to improve and we did that. It has been a very difficult year, but we have overcome everything and here we are”, said the goalkeeper.

And he added: “I think that in the first half things didn’t work out, but we improved a lot in the second and we scored.”

Moreno was the figure of the match, as in the first half he drowned out Medellín’s goal cry three times.

“Now comes the hardest part, the final, but we brought out the caste to win the game. I had difficult plays, but we managed to pull them off, ”she sentenced.

