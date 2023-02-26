Mexico.- After the third season of the Telemundo reality show‘La Casa de los Famosos’ will start, the television program has given a lot to talk about thanks to each of its participants.

In fact, it seems that Juan Rivera became one of the viewers’ favorite contestants due to his great personality, who recently made a strong confession regarding the death of his sister, the interpreter of “Unforgettable”.

It was through the platform TikTok that a video began to go viral where Juan Rivera responded to Osmel’s question about the day of the accident of ‘The Band Diva‘ a little over 10 years ago.

It seems that the curiosity of Osmel was too much, and that’s why he decided to ask the singer if he had bodies at the site of the plane crash that ended the life of Jenni Rivera on December 9, 2012.

The American actor confessed that since the accident was too “strong” there were no bodies, but rather human remains that had to be analyzed with DNA to be identified.

“Yes, but the accident had been very strong, so…”, the artist began while Osmel assured that they were remains, to which he continued by saying that “they had to… with DNA”, commented the famous man with difficulty speaking on his own. how sensitive the subject is to you.

He also assured that it was something very hard, revealing that days after the tragedy occurred, he himself went to the site and that things could still be seen.

“I arrived at the accident site two days later, and they were still looking at each other. Now…”, Juan said without wanting to give more details about what happened.

Despite the sensitivity of the matter, users on social networks commented that the reality show seems more like “La Casa de Juan”, but some others regretted what happened.