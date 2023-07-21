Friday, July 21, 2023
Video: Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, this is how Juventus fans burned his shirt

July 21, 2023
in Sports
John William Square

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado.

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado.

They did it after learning that he went to Inter.

John William Square will continue his career in the elite of world football, in the Inter de Milanas confirmed.

Square came out of the Juventusbut to the death his followers did not agree with his decision.
ugly gesture

Before the signing of the Colombian midfielder to Inter was announced, fans of the Nerazurri team decided to protest at the club headquarters to prevent his arrival from taking place, due to the rival history between both teams and, furthermore, due to Cuadrado’s behavior a few months ago in the Coppa Italia semifinal when he had a fight with Samir Handanovic.

The Colombian was introduced, but apparently at Juventus his going to that club did not go down well either and the 7 years he was there vanished in just a few hours.

A video went viral on social networks where Juventus fans set Cuadrado’s shirt on fire and along with it, they mentioned that they say harshly that it is “a piece of m…”.

