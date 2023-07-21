Video: Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, this is how Juventus fans burned his shirt

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Juan Guillermo Cuadrado.
Juan Guillermo Cuadrado.
They did it after learning that he went to Inter.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
John William Square will continue his career in the elite of world football, in the Inter de Milanas confirmed.
Square came out of the Juventusbut to the death his followers did not agree with his decision.
(Lionel Messi, ‘humiliated’ by his son: watch the video of his presentation at Inter Miami)(Juan Guillermo Cuadrado is an Inter Milan player: salary and details of his signing)
ugly gesture
Before the signing of the Colombian midfielder to Inter was announced, fans of the Nerazurri team decided to protest at the club headquarters to prevent his arrival from taking place, due to the rival history between both teams and, furthermore, due to Cuadrado’s behavior a few months ago in the Coppa Italia semifinal when he had a fight with Samir Handanovic.
The Colombian was introduced, but apparently at Juventus his going to that club did not go down well either and the 7 years he was there vanished in just a few hours.
A video went viral on social networks where Juventus fans set Cuadrado’s shirt on fire and along with it, they mentioned that they say harshly that it is “a piece of m…”.
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Video #Juan #Guillermo #Cuadrado #Juventus #fans #burned #shirt
Leave a Reply