As part of a trip to Trelew to demonstrate his position against mega-mining, andhe social leader Juan Grabois said that the oilmen “they spend it all on falopa” and then he apologized. He did so after claiming that he was misrepresented by “the lobbyists of the oil and mining multinationals”.

“I’m preaching a little in Patagonia that this (mega-mining) is crap. It is a lie that it solves work problems. It’s like oil: people go 15 days alone without family, they earn a lot of money, they spend it all on falopa, they get sick and shit dying and there is nothing left“said Grabois, as seen in a video that went viral on social media.

Later, the leader uploaded a statement that he presented with these words: “My answer to misrepresentations of lobbyists de oil and mining multinationals and the complicit media. If any worker felt offended I humbly ask FORGIVENESS“..

My response to the misrepresentations of the lobbyists of the oil and mining multinationals and the complicit media. If any worker felt offended, I humbly ask FORGIVENESS. pic.twitter.com/YYJLdjWkB1 – Juan Grabois (@JuanGrabois) March 2, 2021

The statement reads: “Understand it. It’s not no! They got so angry that in the main Chubut newspapers they misrepresent what I said in one of our addiction prevention and recovery centers, where many of the victims of the mafias and a toxic system seek to recover their dreams. “

He added: “Don’t be foolish. They know well that the harsh working conditions in extractive activities and the uprooting that promoted by multinationals generate terrible social ills “.

Grabois also said in statements to the press that he supports the government (of Alberto Fernández) but is not part: “My role is to demand, annoy and pull the ear. Both the Executive and other powers ”.

Grabois visited Trelew to hold a series of meetings with leaders of his group and to meet with the local mayor Adrián Maderna, whom he considered “a reference and a good candidate for 2023 as governor of the province ”. He also gave talks with trade union and political leaders from Chubut and the city. In addition, he presented a comprehensive human development plan, a proposal for post-pandemic Argentina.

Head on. The mayor of Trelew Adrián Maderna listens carefully to Grabois. /Working day

His statements deserved the immediate reaction of prominent residents and militants of the central plateau of Chubut (waiting for a new zoning that must be approved by the Legislature) although, for now, none from the oil sector -Main source of income for the province as a result of the royalties it receives from the National government. Grabois he attributed the misinterpretation to them of the words he apologized for.

The social leader assured that “he has critical support to the Government”: “There were changes and things that are better than with Macri, but it is not what we aspire to. I was happy with Vicentín but when he went back you got sick “. Finally, he considered that the Frente de Todos “is a coalition with contradictions.”

The leader arrived on a scheduled flight to Trelew. From there he went to the municipality where came walking. The high-end truck that moved him was parked two blocks away..

Chubut. Correspondent.