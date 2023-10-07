In the early hours of this October 7, the Islamist group Hamas attacked several cities in Israel, starting a wave of violence that has already left nearly 200 dead among Palestinians and Israelis.

​After the heavy bombing in the early morning, the Israeli authorities declared war on the Palestinian groups and began a counterattack with missiles.

While covering the events, a journalist from Aljazeera experienced a distressing moment when a missile hit a building behind her.

The woman who was preparing to report was surprised and reacted immediately to the explosion. Initially, the woman is seen screaming from the impact and leaving the camera’s focus, while her partner tries to calm her down.

Watch the moment Israeli fighter jets strike Palestine Tower behind Al Jazeera’s Youmna El Sayed as she reports live from Gaza ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/dXHVRJiCOC — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) October 7, 2023

“It’s a missile attack on a Palestinian tower right in the middle of Gaza City,” the reporter said, her voice breaking.

This is just one of the videos that has gone viral on social networks since in the morning hours of this October 7, several Palestinian militiamen took over Israeli settlements where tanks and vehicles belonging to Jerusalem troops have been kidnapped.

The attacks are so strong in that region of the Middle East that videos shared on social networks have shown the strong explosions that have been launched from both sides.

So far, 250 people have died in Israel, while 232 people have died in Gaza as a result of multiple aggression by Hamas.

