Jose Torres It caused a total uproar on social networks, this after a video on TikTok went viral and it is that while I was on a live with three other guests, one of the girls assured that he did not know that he sang, which unleashed the artist’s anger.

And it is that if there is something that has characterized the interpreter, it is that he does not want to remain silent when they tell him something, which is why there are more publications where he shares his anger, making it clear that it is short-lived.

In another video you can see José Torres walking and being recorded, but far from people looking at them they went unnoticed, which caused reactions of all kinds, since it is not the first time that the artist wants to attract attention according to Internet users.

“Those who don’t know him are made, how can they not know pizza cumbia”, “Well, the truth is, he can even speak in my ear and I don’t know who he is”, “About 8 videos of him have come out and I’m still without knowing who he is”, “I know him more because of these videos, I still don’t know who he is but I know who he is at the same time because of this kind of video HAHAHA”, the networks write.

It is worth mentioning that the artist’s fame grew due to Cumbia de la Pizza, but he was also in a controversy with Pepe Garza, with whom he later had a controversy, but thanks to that he became even more viral on TikTok.