Jorge Luis Pinto He is living his first experience in the second division of Colombia with Union Magdalena, after a very long sports career in our country and abroad. But the coach already has his first run-ins with the press in Santa Marta.

Magdalena Union tied this Monday, August 12 against Barranquilla FC for the fourth date of the promotion tournament Colombian Professional Football, a result that left a certain bad taste in the mouth of the coastal press.

Jorge Luis Pinto. Photo:WAM Agency

Pinto ‘explodes’ at press conference

The atmosphere at the press conference after the match became heated with questions from journalists, to the point where Jorge Luis Pinto ‘He exploded’ at what a journalist had said and ‘he was outraged’.

“It was a hard-fought match, they and we had a good dynamic of play. We lacked clarity and football in the middle,” the Santander coach was commenting after the draw.

A communicator asked him about the role of Jannenson Sarmiento and said that “a certain sector of the press” understood that the player should have more minutes on the field, a question that the coach did not like very much.

Pinto's sadness at losing against America. Photo:Hector Fabio Zamora / EL TIEMPO

“I would like to know first of all what sector of journalism. I am clear, you know me; I would like to know: ‘look, this one, this one and this one’, to know who they are and explain to them… “That’s their thinking, and we see other things,” the coach said.

The 71-year-old coach lost patience when his style of play was criticised. During a press conference, he was told that “a team with a five-man line loses a bit of dynamics in attack”, and he was asked: “Why didn’t you change the formation with four at the back, to have more volume in midfield and manage the game better?”

Pinto responded emphatically That system with a line of five defenders led him to success at an international level, and several teams have won with that scheme, the clearest case being that of Bayer Leverkusen from the previous season.

Pinto, in the match against Jaguares. Photo:Carlos Ortega / EL TIEMPO

“I apologize if I am irreverent: I finished fifth in the world with that system; I finished fourth in the Olympics with that system: Leverkusen beat everyone with that system… “No, tactical positioning, the placement of the players, does not indicate the mentality or the offensive concept; all the teams are doing it right now,” said Jorge Luis.

HAROLD YEPES

