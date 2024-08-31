Colombian defender Jhon Lucumí has ​​already returned to the pitch with Bologna and that allowed him to be part of the call-up for the Colombian National Team that will face Peru on September 6 in Lima, and Argentina four days later in Barranquilla, in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

According to the criteria of

Lucumí was a starter and played 82 minutes in his team’s 1-1 draw against Empoli, in which his compatriot Devis Vásquez was also a starter.

John Lucumí Photo:Efe. EL TIEMPO Archive Share

Although he was one of the best rated players on his team (the Sofascore platform gives him a score of 7.1), Lucumí made a mistake that almost cost his team a goal and earned him a strong scolding from one of his teammates.

The Colombian came out playing and lost the ball in the middle of the field, which generated a counterattack by Empoli, in which the Norwegian Ola Solbakken was one on one with the goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski, who managed to save his team.

Immediately, a teammate of Lucumí, the Croatian Nikola Moro, reproached him for the error and both ended up giving each other a slap, although the issue did not go any further.

Lucumí, who came through the lower divisions of Deportivo Cali, is beginning his third season at Bologna, where he arrived in mid-2022 from Genk in Belgium.

This Saturday he reached 67 matches with the Italian club, 64 of them in Serie A and 3 in the Italian Cup.

SPORTS

More Sports News