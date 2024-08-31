John Jader Duran He was on the bench, but when he entered the field in the second half he only needed two minutes to score his goal with Aston Villa against the Leicester.

According to the criteria of

The striker’s goal came in the 64th minute, after a cross from Lucas Digne on the left side.

Head first

“Durán was the tallest of all and ended up scoring with a header in front of the Leicester goalkeeper who could do nothing to stop the player called up by Néstor Lorenzo,” reported www.futbolred.com

The ‘villains’ maintained their advantage and won 1-2, an important victory.