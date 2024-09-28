J.Hon Córdoba continues to give reasons to the coach of the Colombian National Team, Néstor Lorenzo, to be part of the call for the qualifying matches against Bolivia, on October 10 in El Alto, and Chile, five days later in Barranquilla.

This Saturday, the 31-year-old forward had a very outstanding performance in a key match, the duel between his club, Krasnodar, and Zenit Saint Petersburg, on the tenth round of the Russian League.

Krasnodar won 2-0 and that result allowed them to reach first place in the table, with 24 points, the same as Lokomotiv Moscow, but with a better goal difference. Zenit is now third, with 23.

Jhon Córdoba’s brilliant day: goal and assist

The two goals came at the end of the game and Córdoba had direct participation in both. He scored the first, in the 88th minute, when he took advantage of a serious error by defender Vyacheslav Karavaev, who tried to return a ball to his goalkeeper and ended up enabling the Colombian striker.

In Krasnodar’s second goal, in the 90+4 minute, Córdoba provided the assist for the goal scored by Fyodor Smolov.

Córdoba has had a brilliant season with Krasnodar. In six games played: he has four goals and three assists and has had a direct participation in 39 percent of the goals his club has scored this season.

In Krasnodar, Colombian Kevin Castaño also started as a substitute and entered the field in the 74th minute. On the Zenit side, Wílmar Barrios played the entire game and Mateo Cassierra started and left the field in the 77th.

