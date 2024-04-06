Video: Jhon Córdoba, great figure, see the two great goals for Krasnodar's victory

Colombian forwards continue to shine in outdoor football and this time it was their turn John Cordoba, who scored two goals in his team's victory, the Krasnodar, over FC Mari Nizsniy, 3-4.

The victory of the Córdoba team was great, as it was away and in a close duel for the three points, which elevated them to the leadership of the championship.

Córdoba scored its two goals in the 13th and 71st minutes of the close match, in which it won with two more goals from Kirill Gluschenkovat minute eight, and Eduard Spertsyan, at 79, to end the game in his favor.