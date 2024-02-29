The Colombian John Arias For now, he gives his team, Fluminense, the title of the Recopa Sudamericana, whose second leg is played at this time at the Maracaná stadium.

Arias scored 1-0, in the 76th minute, to equalize the series against Liga de Quito, which won by the same score last week in Ecuador.

Arias scored with a header after a tremendous cross from Samuel Xavier from the right.

The second goal came in the 90th minute, after referee Facundo Tello awarded a penalty for a foul by Jefferson Valverde against Renato Augusto.

Arias grabbed the ball and tricked goalkeeper Alexander Domínguez to score the second goal, which for now gives the Brazilian club the title.

SPORTS