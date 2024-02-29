You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
John Arias
Pablo Porciúncula. AFP
John Arias
The Colombian turned the series against Liga de Quito at the Maracaná.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
The Colombian John Arias For now, he gives his team, Fluminense, the title of the Recopa Sudamericana, whose second leg is played at this time at the Maracaná stadium.
Arias scored 1-0, in the 76th minute, to equalize the series against Liga de Quito, which won by the same score last week in Ecuador.
Arias scored with a header after a tremendous cross from Samuel Xavier from the right.
The second goal came in the 90th minute, after referee Facundo Tello awarded a penalty for a foul by Jefferson Valverde against Renato Augusto.
Arias grabbed the ball and tricked goalkeeper Alexander Domínguez to score the second goal, which for now gives the Brazilian club the title.
SPORTS
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Video #Jhon #Arias #scores #double #Fluminense #South #American #Recopa
Leave a Reply