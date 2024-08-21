Colombian Jhon Arias was key to Fluminense, the current Copa Libertadores champion, staying in the running and reaching the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Fluminense kept their reign alive by eliminating Gremio on penalties, after winning 2-1 in the 90 minutes at the Maracana.

The defending champions had already managed to turn around the 2-1 deficit from the first leg before the half-hour mark, but Gustavo Nunes’ goal in the second half levelled the tie.

Things have not been going well for Fluminense in recent years, which is far from being the team that captivated the world with its football last season and is in the relegation zone in the Brazilian Championship, occupying 18th place out of 20 teams.

Assist and goal by Jhon Arias in the 90th minute

However, on Tuesday he was at his best. He put the tie on track very early on, with a header from captain Thiago Silva in the 14th minute, after a corner kick taken by Arias.

Fluminense wanted to continue. On a counterattack, Arias shot at goal in front of Agustín Marchesín and Dodi deflected the ball with his arm. The VAR notified referee Andrés Matonte, who had not seen the action and initially awarded a corner kick.

Thus, in the 28th minute, Arias himself converted the penalty into a goal, at 28 minutes. And shortly before the break, the Colombian had the third at his feet, after a combination with Martinelli on the left, although his shot from the sideline was cleared by Marchesín.

Another Colombian, Miguel Monsalve, was key in leading Gremio to the penalty spot. His cross led to a clearance by Fabio and a rebound that Fábio capitalised on to equalise in the 76th minute.

In the penalty shoot-out, Ganso missed his shot for Flu, but later Thiago Silva, Jhon Kennedy, Lima and Jhon Arias converted theirs. Gremio, who took the lead through Reinaldo, saw Fábio guess the shots for Nathan and Franco Cristaldo. Arias scored the final goal.

