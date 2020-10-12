“If the health indicators deteriorate a lot, we can take additional measures” Prime Minister Jean Castex said Monday, October 12 on franceinfo. “General reconfinement must be avoided, it is possible”, he insists, while warning: “Nothing should be excluded.”

“The French considered a little too quickly that this virus had disappeared” regrets Prime Minister Jean Castex, while “the reality of the second wave is here”. “I ask to respect barrier gestures in public space as in private space. “