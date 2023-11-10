Friday, November 10, 2023
Video | Jared Leto climbed the wall of the Empire State Building as a publicity stunt

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 10, 2023
in World Europe
Video | Jared Leto climbed the wall of the Empire State Building as a publicity stunt

The band’s world tour starts in March.

singer-actress Jared Leto on Tuesday promoted his band Thirty Seconds to Mars’ new tour by climbing the outer wall of the skyscraper Empire State Building on Thursday in New York City.

The video provided by the news agency Reuters shows Leto climbing the wall in an orange suit and wearing a safety harness.

Leto didn’t climb up the entire building’s 443-meter dimension, says Vanity Fair magazine. Instead, he got up from the 86th floor to the base of the antenna on the roof.

Thirty Seconds to Mars’ world tour starts in March 2024. The band will not play in Finland, but the tour will visit Stockholm and Oslo in the spring.

Jared Leto climbed the wall of the Empire State Building on Thursday. Picture: Renan Ozturk

