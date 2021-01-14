#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

After spending almost 3 weeks trapped in a fishing net in Japan, Minke’s whale was killed. Images from an animal rights NGO show the whale tied by its tail to a fishing boat and struggling for several minutes before dying. This Minke’s whale was first sighted on December 24, 2020, as it tried to free itself from a fishing net. According to several NGOs, she was showing signs of exhaustion and distress.

The whale was trapped near Taiji, Japan, an infamous dolphin hunting site publicized by the movie “The Bay of Shame”. These nets are used for fishing for other species of fish, and are installed just off the coast of the harbor. Japanese authorities say local fishermen were unable to release the whale due to the rapid tides.

But footage taken by Ren Yabuki shows fishing boats circling and tying up the whale during its final moments. Animal rights activists in several countries have condemned Japan’s whale trade program, which will catch up to 383 large whales in 2021.