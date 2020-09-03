What was its exact role in the January 2015 attacks? The suspected terrorist most wanted in France after the hostage-taking of the Hyper Cacher at the Porte de Vincennes remains untraceable to this day. Hayat Boumeddiene, the partner of Amedy Coulibaly, was she his accomplice? The trial which opened on Wednesday September 2, 2020 and where she will be judged by default will have to determine it.

“Engine in torque”

“She is the one who rents the vehicles that will be used by Coulibaly. It is she who manages to carry out consumer credit scams. It is she who also buys the camcorder that will be found in the Hyper Cacher, lists Jean-Charles Brisard, president of the Terrorism Analysis Center. “So she also participated in these attacks, in a certain way”, he believes, emphasizing his role as “engine in torque”.

Sent to justice for “financing of terrorism” and “terrorist criminal association with a view to preparing one or more crimes”, Hayat Boumeddiene risks thirty years of criminal imprisonment.

Before the attacks, she joined ISIS in Syria

After the assault on Hyper Cacher, the Ministry of the Interior launches an investigation notice against Hayat Boumeddiene, but it is already far away. Six days before the attacks, she joined Mehdi Belhoucine, an Islamist already known to the intelligence services, at Madrid airport. Images taken from all the sites and news channels show them passing the controls without difficulty before boarding a flight to Istanbul. Once in Turkey, the wife of the future terrorist takes a bus to join the Islamic State organization in Syria.

Weeks after her arrival, she is the first woman to be interviewed in the magazine Dar al-Islam, the terrorist organization’s communication tool, translated into French. Fifteen pages of propaganda in which her late husband is presented as “an example to follow”, a good Muslim who would “honor Allah”. Hayat is portrayed as a “martyr’s widow”, the greatest of privileges according to their codes.

An iconic status of ISIS that has earned it unlimited protection

What does she say in this interview? “First, that she is proud of what her husband has done. Second, she encourages women to take a much more active role, that is to say to support the efforts of their combatant husbands, mujahideen. , etc. At that point, she becomes a very important symbol, an icon, a muse for the terrorist organization. And that explains why this woman will be protected for all these years thereafter. “

Did this protection allow her to be exfiltrated from the Al-Hol camp by ISIS sleeper cells? She was held there by Kurdish forces after the fall of the Islamic State organization in Baghouz in March 2019. An escape with the help of smugglers would cost between $ 9,000 and $ 12,000.

Extract from “Hayat: the phantom menace”, a report by Rola Tarsissi and Julien Daguerre, to be seen in “Complément d’études” on September 3, 2020.

