In the round of 16 of Euro 2024, France and Belgium faced each other in a match full of tension and emotions. France arrived after a mediocre group stage, finishing second. Belgium, for its part, had also finished second in its group, behind Romania.
For much of the second half, France dominated the match, creating the best scoring opportunities. Although there were frenetic moments at both ends of the pitch, the French team showed more consistency and control. However, the denouement of the match came unexpectedly in the 84th minute. A through ball into the box found the feet of Kolo Mouani, who turned to shoot, but the ball deflected off Jan Vertonghen and deflected into his own goal, scoring an unfortunate own goal.
This incident sealed the 1-0 in favor of France and marked the third goal for the French team in the Euro Cup, being the second own goal they scored, the other from a penalty, so they have not yet scored a goal through play. Throughout the match, Belgium had some moments of counterattack, but was overwhelmed by French pressure. Vertonghen’s own goal was a devastating blow for the Belgians, who had fought hard to stay in the game.
