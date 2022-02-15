Video: James Rodríguez’s great goal that gave Al Rayyan the victory

This Tuesday, James Rodríguez was the starter with Al Rayyan, from Qatar, against Umm Salal, in a new round of the Emir Cup.

The Colombian club had its first game with Chilean Nicolás Córdova in the line of technical direction. Despite the fact that it was a complicated match, the number ’10’ from Cucuta stayed on the court the entire match. Precisely, with the confidence of his coach, Rodríguez scored a goal at the end of the match. With that goal, his team returned to victory.

James’s goal

Al Rayyan beat Umm Salal 1-0 and extended their stay in the Emir’s Cup. James played the entire match, had two shots on goal and was fouled twice.

The Colombian was influential during the match thanks to his effectiveness in passing. He completed more than 50. Then, during a much rockier second half, the Colombian was the one who opened the bolt of the rival goal.

James’s words

“I think it was a tough game. In the second half we were not very intense. I just want to help the team by scoring goals or making passes too.James declared at the end of the match.

“It’s about them seeing good things about me, that I train well every day, I’m here to help young players. I’m here to give my best“, Hill.

