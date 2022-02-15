Wednesday, February 16, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Video: James Rodríguez’s great goal that gave Al Rayyan the victory

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 15, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez

Photo:

Twitter: @alrayyansc

The Colombian midfielder scored in the final minutes of Tuesday’s commitment.

This Tuesday, James Rodríguez was the starter with Al Rayyan, from Qatar, against Umm Salal, in a new round of the Emir Cup.

The Colombian club had its first game with Chilean Nicolás Córdova in the line of technical direction. Despite the fact that it was a complicated match, the number ’10’ from Cucuta stayed on the court the entire match. Precisely, with the confidence of his coach, Rodríguez scored a goal at the end of the match. With that goal, his team returned to victory.

See also  Football PSG hopes victory over Real Madrid will help Kylia Mbappé stay in Paris - last year PSG rejected Real's bid

James’s goal

Al Rayyan beat Umm Salal 1-0 and extended their stay in the Emir’s Cup. James played the entire match, had two shots on goal and was fouled twice.

The Colombian was influential during the match thanks to his effectiveness in passing. He completed more than 50. Then, during a much rockier second half, the Colombian was the one who opened the bolt of the rival goal.

James’s words

“I think it was a tough game. In the second half we were not very intense. I just want to help the team by scoring goals or making passes too.James declared at the end of the match.

“It’s about them seeing good things about me, that I train well every day, I’m here to help young players. I’m here to give my best“, Hill.

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Video #James #Rodríguezs #great #goal #gave #Rayyan #victory

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Sampdoria, Gabbiadini after surgery: "It went, everything ok". Operation "perfectly successful"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.