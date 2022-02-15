This Tuesday, James Rodríguez was the starter with Al Rayyan, from Qatar, against Umm Salal, in a new round of the Emir Cup.

The Colombian club had its first game with Chilean Nicolás Córdova in the line of technical direction. Despite the fact that it was a complicated match, the number ’10’ from Cucuta stayed on the court the entire match. Precisely, with the confidence of his coach, Rodríguez scored a goal at the end of the match. With that goal, his team returned to victory.

James’s goal

Al Rayyan beat Umm Salal 1-0 and extended his stay in the Emir’s Cup. James played the entire match, had two shots on goal and was fouled twice.

The Colombian was influential during the match thanks to his effectiveness in passing. He completed more than 50. Then, during a much rougher second half, the Colombian was the one who opened the door for the rival goal.

A tremendous left foot, entering the mouth of the large area, was enough to decree the victory of Al Rayyan, who had not won for four games.

The words of the Colombian

“I think it was a tough game. In the second half we were not very intense. I just want to help the team by scoring goals or making passes as well,” James said at the end of the game.

“It’s about them seeing good things about me, that I train well every day, I’m here to help young players, that you have to talk to them a lot. I am here to add and to give my best, “she closed.

the joy of scoring

Few minutes after scoring, James Rodríguez took advantage of his social networks to transmit the happiness that the goal and the classification left him.



“In the next round. Good assist, Ahmed!”pointed out the Colombian.

Al Rayyan returns to play this Saturday in the Qatar League vs. the Al Arabi of Doha. The meeting will be at 08:45 am, Colombian time.

