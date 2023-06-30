Video: James Rodríguez unleashed this madness in the Ibagué shopping center

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
James Rodriguez.
The player unexpectedly arrived to open another cafe.
James Rodriguez it is clear. His business, in addition to football, is his passion and that is why in recent years he has dedicated himself to promoting them in various cities of Colombia.
Now he has shared a new trip on his social networks, nothing less than ibagué, his city, the one that saw him develop and that enjoyed, as rarely happened later, the facet of the boy who really loved football.
unleashed
He got off his plane smiling, ready to receive the affection of a large part of his family, who lives in the capital of the Tolima.
This time he arrived to open a cafe he owned in one of the city’s shopping centers.
The presence of the goalscorer Brazil World Cup 2014today without a team, unleashed a madness on the site, as the fans turned to be close to the figure.
