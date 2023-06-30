Friday, June 30, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Video: James Rodríguez unleashed this madness in the Ibagué shopping center

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 30, 2023
in Sports
0
Video: James Rodríguez unleashed this madness in the Ibagué shopping center

Close


Close

James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez.

James Rodriguez.

The player unexpectedly arrived to open another cafe.

James Rodriguez it is clear. His business, in addition to football, is his passion and that is why in recent years he has dedicated himself to promoting them in various cities of Colombia.

See also  James Rodríguez: never a goal billed so much (Último tango)

Now he has shared a new trip on his social networks, nothing less than ibagué, his city, the one that saw him develop and that enjoyed, as rarely happened later, the facet of the boy who really loved football.
(Shakira confesses: she talks about her new success and if she was ‘inspired’ by Gerard Piqué) (The Colombian National Team changes its shield: do you like the new or the old better?)

unleashed

He got off his plane smiling, ready to receive the affection of a large part of his family, who lives in the capital of the Tolima.

This time he arrived to open a cafe he owned in one of the city’s shopping centers.

The Colombian talked about his sporting moment.

Photo:

Instagram @jamesrodriguez10

The presence of the goalscorer Brazil World Cup 2014today without a team, unleashed a madness on the site, as the fans turned to be close to the figure.
(Shakira, disappointed: they reveal the “accomplice” of Clara Chía in the Pique environment)

See also  Ducati: it's the first MotoGP-SBK double. But there are 5 precedents

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Video #James #Rodríguez #unleashed #madness #Ibagué #shopping #center

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Live F1: free practice in Austria, Ferrari tests the news | FormulaPassion

Live F1: free practice in Austria, Ferrari tests the news | FormulaPassion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result