James Rodriguez debuted in soccer Brazil with the sao paulo last Sunday at the Maracana stadium, in the 1-1 draw against Flamengo, Brasileirão 2023 game.

On Wednesday, James was in the stadium for the first time Morumbi, home of Sao Paulo, in the classic that his team won 2-0 against corinthiansa result that qualified him to the final of the Brazil Cup.

What he said

However, James did not have minutes and is indebted to play in front of his fans. Next Saturday, against Botafogo by brazil league, He could even be a starter to appear in competition before the São Paulo fans.

And although he did not play, James was already in the Sao Paulo locker room, and immediately made a forceful claim, a fact that was recorded on video.

The Colombian did not like what he saw when he arrived at his position in the dressing room and said it. at once he asked for a change for an upcoming game.

He lived before the match with Corinthians, but it is far from being the first controversy of the Colombian in his new team.

He found that in his place to change there is a photo of him and the truth is that he did not like it very much, because it does not represent his true essence.

“It’s a very serious face. I am a guy with a happy face, always smiling”, said James, about to laugh; and then he pointed to the image and repeated: “This is very serious.”

