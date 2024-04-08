James Rodriguez can say that he has had a successful career, he played in the best teams in the world like Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, He was the top scorer in a World Cup in Brazil 2014 and was awarded for scoring one of the best in recent World Cups.

However, the 32-year-old Cucuteño lost in recent years that prominence that led him to be one of the most coveted players in Europe, his bad experiences in Qatar, Greece and England left him in a bad position. Now, he wants to get that shine back on Sao Paulo of Brazil, His talent is undisputed, but his physical form and sacrifice are in question.

James Rodríguez, in Copa Libertadores. Photo:AFP Share

James wants to retire after the 2026 World Cup

James Rodriguez He is one of the few players in the Colombia selection that awaken all kinds of feelings, some fans love him and cry out for him, others don't want to see him with the national jersey anymore.

However, the left-handed player is a key player for the coach. Nestor Lorenzo and he has earned being the captain of a team that has gone 18 games without losing with the Argentine strategist.

The steering wheel former Banfield, Porto and Real Madrid He has shown that his talent is intact, but in the last few hours he dropped news that surprised people and strangers, by announcing the exact date on which he plans to hang his hats.

James Rodriguez. Photo:Social networks Share

During a stream on Twitch of which he was a part while his team was playing in the Kings League Americas, Atlético Parceros, against Chamos FC, the Colombian was asked when he was going to retire, without hesitation he answered the question.

The idea is to play the World Cup in the United States and think things through. I want to retire in a big competition or in a good team

“The idea is to play the World Cup in the United States and think things through. I want to retire in a big competition or in a good team, so take advantage of me and see me in these three years, which may be the last three years. “I don’t know yet, I’m thinking about it,” she noted.

The idea of ​​the star Sao Paulo is to play two more years with the Colombia selection and quit football at 35 years of age. “I want to retire well. “I don't want football to leave me, I want to leave it, not football to leave me, so I want to finish on a good note.”

He added that he feels good physically, but he does not want to 'suffer pain' on the playing field for playing at a high age and without the possibility of providing his ability and talent to football.

James Rodríguez, applauded against Romania. Photo:AFP Share

“If I feel good physically and mentally to play another year or two, I'm going to do it, but I don't know yet. “Many things can happen in three years,” said the player from Norte Santander.

This is not the first time that James Rodríguez has spoken of premature retirement. He has repeatedly indicated that his dream is not to reach the age of 40 playing football because he has other projects in his life.

SPORTS