The rise in temperatures, already responsible for the accelerated melting of glaciers, is also the cause of a more recent phenomenon: the mountain is collapsing in entire sections, and at high altitude! As here at the top of the Round Tower which rises to 3,792 meters in the Mont-Blanc massif, where the magazine “1:15 pm on Sunday” visited (replay). The mountain dwellers of the region have long believed these granite walls to be indestructible.

Two guides from Chamonix, Philippe Batoux and Ludovic Ravanel, the latter also a geomorphologist at the CNRS, come today to examine them at regular intervals. That day, they again see their continual degradation. “You have to imagine that it is a slope that could be descended on skis. And here we see it in conditions which make it no longer look like a ski slope”, regrets Philippe Batoux in front of the scree at the foot of the mountain.



“It was falling everywhere: stones, boulders, landslides…”

To find out the state of health of the mountain, the two men scan it. The images collected allow them to detect any new collapse. “In 2003, it was very hot for almost three months, including in the Mont-Blanc massif. It was falling everywhere: stones, boulders, landslides … Among mountaineers, of which I was at the time , we really wondered about these changes. We knew a lot about glaciers, but very little about rock faces “, says the scientist.

Stones are falling in the distance: “It’s really the erosion live… he notes. Global warming causes permafrost to melt. It is the binder that there is in the granite. Permafrost is a thermal state, which means that the rock is permanently frozen. This negative temperature allows the presence of ice in the cracks. It has a role of cement. We are talking about ice concrete, ice cement. If we melt it, because of global warming, we are witnessing more and more frequent and voluminous collapses. “

