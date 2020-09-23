“I wish to call into question the Touquet agreements”, estimated Wednesday 23 September on franceinfo François Ruffin, deputy La France insoumise de la Somme. These agreements stipulate that the border between France and Great Britain is on the French side. They thus allow British customs officials to control migrants on French soil.

“English customs officers and police are installed on French soil to prevent migrants from going to England”, described François Ruffin who wants to put an end to this collaboration between the two countries: “It’s not our problem anymore”, and especially since Great Britain “left the European Union “. Referring to a “hunt” for migrants, the deputy for the Somme also pointed out the role of the French authorities.

It’s not for French customs and police to do things that are not worthy. It is not for France to police England on our soil. It’s a matter of principle. Francois Ruffin to franceinfo

François Ruffin criticized these “areas which settle, as in Calais, on the entire north coast “. “It is not normal that it happens like that. And I do not understand that there is not a deep renegotiation of these Touquet agreements “. The Touquet accords were signed in 2003 by the then French interior minister, Nicolas Sarkozy, and his British counterpart David Blunkett, in order to fight illegal immigration to Great Britain.