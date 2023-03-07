After graduating and with fear aside, a girl exhibited the comments that a teacher told her at school, since she reviewed her social networks, and threw inappropriate words at her.

Although social media accounts are used to share your private days and moments with your loved ones, there are those who have them in public, allowing anyone to see, as in this case, that a teacher reviewed a young woman’s Instagram, which more surprising and controversial, is that he received inappropriate comments.

It was through the digital platform of TikTok, where a girl left all her followers stunned by rreveal those words that his teacher said to him while he was studying at the university.

Ana Orjuela, a young woman from Bogotá, Colombia, when she was in school, had a negative experience with an education teacher, in her account ‘@anamacandela’, she was encouraged to reveal what happened, as shown in the viral video titled, “and I can’t imagine how many more stories there are of this type.

He began to explain “All schools have very good and very bad things. The very bad things about my school were that it was too macho. After the pandemic a little less, but it still is. And second, the teachers can be too confident or passé and when they are already extreme, then something is done. They can know the situation and they don’t care, that is, they don’t do anything”.

The girl who reported that she attended ninth and tenth grades virtually, pointed out, “When I was in eighth grade, I was very friendly with the teachers. Sometimes, a friend to put it that way, I mean, I spoke more normally, I mean, I didn’t talk to any teacher anymore, but eighth there was a teacher, let’s say, and once he told me, ‘oh Ana, you should be a model, you look a lot like this girl called Norma Nivia’, well, I didn’t see anything weird in her at that moment”.

However, time advanced and the professor began with more comments, “The professor told me: ‘Miss Orjuela.’ And I greeted him as a teacher. And the next thing, what was terrible, I mean seriously, was that he came and told me: ‘When I see everything you upload to Instagram, it makes me want to cry’”.

Although at that moment he did not know what to answer, then something worse happened, according to the woman, “He told me: ‘What is that about you uploading photos in your underwear?’”

For which he explained in the clip, “First, in my life I have uploaded a photo in my underwear. And second, if it did, you don’t care. There’s nothing wrong. It’s my Instagram, it’s my body. I decide what I do, what I upload. You don’t have to care. And less in a situation as a teacher. How is he capable of saying that to a student in that way, I mean, I don’t understand”.

While the teacher, after remaining silent, responded“If my mom doesn’t tell me anything, much less you.”

When the girl told her story, many Internet users expressed their solidarity and told their experience of experiencing similar events.