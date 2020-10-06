In the context of the current crisis that we are going through, Fabrice Midal delivers the keys to remain calm. “What I believe is important is how we try to be calm even when there are difficulties and I believe that this is a central question: it’s how we do not become a prisoner of fear, we does not become a prisoner of anguish because fear is a bad counselor and so is anguish and is it possible to find a form of serenity to try to take a little height in relation to the different events“, he develops.

For Fabrice Midal, it is necessary to be able to see what to do in a problematic situation. “It’s being able to decide, gain height, find a form of wisdom, that’s the legacy of the philosophy that I try to make accessible to all and I believe that we need to invent another serenity“, he argues. For the philosopher, it is not a question of ignorance and to be in the detachment but to accept his emotions.”It’s healthy to feel fear, worry, because we are not robots. And today we’re making an image that we should be robots“, regrets Fabrice Midal.

The philosopher however recalls the need to “summon force“.”We never learned to swim on a stool in our room and I think it’s really central to dare to enter the water, to take the risk, and from there we can turn our fear of swimming into the incredible joy of swimming and therefore I think we have to think differently the negative“, explains Fabrice Midal who wants to emphasize that the negative is not a disaster.”Life is a play of positive and negative, of shadows and lights and it is in this harmony, in this balance that we can find serenity and see that what does not destroy us makes us more strong, that the trials of life, we all have to live“, he concludes.