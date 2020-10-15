It’s hard to be 20 in 2020. ” During the interview he gave on Wednesday October 14 on France 2 and TF1 to detail the measures and recommendations intended to fight the second wave of the Covid-19 epidemic, Emmanuel Macron had a thought for young people . “I will never teach our young people a lesson”, added the President of the Republic, while this category of the population suffers particularly from the restrictions requested by the authorities.

“They are the ones who, honestly, live a terrible sacrifice: canceled exams, anguish for training, to find the first job “, in particular enumerated the President of the Republic, a few minutes after announcing a curfew between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. throughout Ile-de-France as well as Grenoble, Lille, Lyon, Aix-Marseille, Montpellier, Rouen, Saint-Etienne and Toulouse.

>> Watch the full interview with Emmanuel Macronot

Emmanuel Macron spoke, Wednesday, October 14, from the Elysee Palace during a long-awaited 45-minute interview, on TF1 and France 2, to announce new measures in the face of the resurgence of the epidemic. During this interview, he also launched a message of hope and indicated that he wanted to be transparent both on knowledge of the disease and on the failures of the executive.