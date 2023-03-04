A good dip was the one that a man took in the water of the humaya river in it Tres Ríos Urban Development sector of Culiacán, Sinaloa. Well, without further ado, he entered the depths to cool off, making the scene viral.

It was through social networks that the surprising scene went viral, after the TikTok user @alexislópez15401 shared the recording where he enjoys the water on a sunny day in Culiacán.

The video was captured in front of the Tres Ríos bimodal bridge, by a young man who was walking along the pedestrian path, since in the images you can see the structure of the work inaugurated in 2021.

Despite the humor that was applied to the publication to make the act appear fun or calming, Internet users recalled that it is dangerous to get into the water in the rivers that cross through the heart of Culiacán, since, being a swampy area, bathers run the risk of drowning.

“If they only knew how many people have died. It is dangerous in a swampy area”, “Moments that keep Culiacán humble”, “Fresh as a lettuce”, were some of the comments.