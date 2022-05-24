The Etna volcano in southern Italy put on an impressive display last Friday, spewing red-hot lava during sunset amid yet another of its eruptions.
Etna is the highest active volcano in Europe, at 3,330 meters high, and hosts real spectacles several times a year. Catania’s airport, near the volcano located on the Mediterranean island of Sicily, was not affected by the volcanic ash.
+ 1980: Volcanic eruption of Mount Saint Helena in the USA
Etna rarely deals damage. The last major eruption took place in 1992. The volcano is believed to have the longest eruption record in the world, with the first recorded eruption in 425 BC.
Eruptions of Mount Etna, classified as a stratovolcano (a type of cone-shaped volcano with unusually steep sides), are quite common. According to volcanologists, these volcanoes are more prone to large explosions due to the buildup of pressure underneath the more viscous magma, which accumulates on their slopes.
