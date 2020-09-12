With the re-entry and the specter of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the question of quarantine arises. Should you isolate yourself when you are in contact? And how long? This week, Le monde en face takes you past a screening center in Berlin, over the rooftops of London, in front of the map of the United States and also in front of a school in Rome.

In Germany, as in France, the debate centers on the duration of the quarantine: fourteen days or seven days. And we are testing at all costs, much more than at the start of the epidemic: more than a million people each week. The question arises of the incubation period, and the challenge is to know how to spend the fall and winter without being far from either your school or your workplace for 14 days.

In Italy, the situation remains more or less under control. But here too, we would like to reduce the duration of the quarantine due to contact cases. And in particular because of the start of the school year, to avoid quarantines with a vengeance. Rapid tests are in place, notably in Lazio or at Fiumicino, the country’s largest airport. And they are going to be extended to schools: if a case is detected, the class is supposed to be quarantined. And the government has decided to allow parental leave.

In the United States, it is more complicated for a simple reason: it is a federal country, and the rules therefore vary from state to state. Only 19 states out of 50 impose quarantine measures. The concern is that Americans travel a lot from state to state. Three particularly affected states, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, have imposed quarantine measures that apply to travelers arriving from 35 other states in the United States. If the fortnight is not respected, there is a risk of $ 2,000 fine. But in practice, the controls are not very strict.

In the United Kingdom, well, it’s a bit like the D system. After denying the problem, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has just changed course and tightened up the measures on quarantine and isolation. Contamination is on the rise again. So the government decided to bang its fist on the table and announce new restrictive measures. But many of these rules only apply in England, not Wales, or Scotland or Northern Ireland, where the rules are different. The UK is struggling to harmonize.

And in short, France does not have a monopoly on doubt. Everyone is asking the same question about the application of quarantine, the same dilemma: how to stop the rise of the epidemic without stopping the activity?