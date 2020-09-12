With the re-entry and the specter of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the query of quarantine arises. Must you isolate your self if you end up involved? And the way lengthy? This week, Le monde en face takes you previous a screening middle in Berlin, over the rooftops of London, in entrance of the map of the US and likewise in entrance of a faculty in Rome.

In Germany, as in France, the controversy facilities on the length of the quarantine: fourteen days or seven days. And we’re testing in any respect prices, way more than firstly of the epidemic: greater than one million individuals every week. The query arises of the incubation interval, and the problem is to know the way to spend the autumn and winter with out being removed from both your college or your office for 14 days.

In Italy, the scenario stays kind of below management. However right here too, we wish to scale back the length of the quarantine resulting from contact instances. And specifically due to the beginning of the college yr, to keep away from quarantines with a vengeance. Speedy exams are in place, notably in Lazio or at Fiumicino, the nation’s largest airport. And they will be prolonged to colleges: if a case is detected, the category is meant to be quarantined. And the federal government has determined to permit parental go away.

In the US, it’s extra difficult for a easy motive: it’s a federal nation, and the foundations due to this fact range from state to state. Solely 19 states out of fifty impose quarantine measures. The priority is that Individuals journey loads from state to state. Three notably affected states, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, have imposed quarantine measures that apply to vacationers arriving from 35 different states in the US. If the fortnight shouldn’t be revered, there’s a danger of $ 2,000 high-quality. However in observe, the controls are usually not very strict.

In the UK, effectively, it is a bit just like the D system. After denying the issue, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has simply modified course and tightened up the measures on quarantine and isolation. Contamination is on the rise once more. So the federal government determined to bang its fist on the desk and announce new restrictive measures. However many of those guidelines solely apply in England, not Wales, or Scotland or Northern Eire, the place the foundations are totally different. The UK is struggling to harmonize.

And in brief, France doesn’t have a monopoly on doubt. Everyone seems to be asking the identical query in regards to the software of quarantine, the identical dilemma: the way to cease the rise of the epidemic with out stopping the exercise?