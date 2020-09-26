In France, sanitary masks are part of the first line of defense against the Covid-19 pandemic. They have become mandatory in closed public spaces but also outdoors in many areas of the country. The anti-mask movement is very present in France, just as there is also a strong anti-vaccine movement. Does this movement exist in other countries? The world in front takes you past the Pantheon in Rome, the hills of Rio de Janeiro, Florida and the streets of Moscow.

In Italy, the wearing of the mask is respected. The anti-masks tried to mobilize in early September in Rome but in vain. The mask has long been part of the panoply of the perfect Italian, since February. It has become compulsory throughout the country in midsummer and even outdoors from 6 p.m. and in crowded places.

In the USA, anti-masks are very active. Since mid-April, they regularly organize demonstrations. For them, wearing a mask is a deprivation of liberty. We often find supporters of Donald Trump in their ranks. The President of the United States did not necessarily set a good example at the very start of the pandemic.

In Brazil, the mask is mandatory. The majority of the population use it and the conspirators have had no complaints. The bar of 138,000 dead has been exceeded in the country. Hospitals are pretty saturated and the economy has never really stopped. For anyone who works, the mask is really the only protection they can afford.

In Russia, there is no anti-mask movement because there is no obligation to wear it. Very few Russians use it despite the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases. The mask is simply “recommended” in the metro and in schools for students. This formulation makes its use relatively minor. Each region has the possibility to adapt the wearing of the mask according to the impact of the virus on it.

In summary, recommendations for wearing a mask vary from one country to another and the anti-mask movement is mainly present in the United States.