Organizing a big party in an apartment: this is one of the symbols of the world before the Covid-19. After restrictions in bars and restaurants, private gatherings are in turn in the sights. In several French cities, now the recommendation is ten people maximum, even with family or friends. But what is the rule outside our borders? This week we’re taking you to an alley in Beijing, an apartment in Brussels, the rooftops of Rome and even the beach in Miami.

In Italy, where the coronavirus epidemic, unlike France, has not started again for the moment, we are very straddling the mask. It is recommended and even strongly recommended to wear it in the private setting. The champion of controls in this area is the president of the Naples region, in the south of the country. Vincenzo De Luca’s target: young revelers. He notably threatened those who planned to celebrate their diploma to send the riflemen with flamethrowers. The one nicknamed “the sheriff” calls on the younger generation to observe such rigorous behavior as in February, March and April.

In Belgium, the turn of the screw is even more severe, no doubt because the situation is deteriorating. Drastic new restrictions were put in place this week. We must now define our social bubble, that is to say a circle of relatives with which we can behave normally, kiss each other, approach. This bubble is limited to three people per household member. We can invite people who are not part of this bubble but within a limit of four people and according to a strict health protocol. As in a restaurant, it Guests are recommended to come masked, to sit at a good distance from each other, there must be hydroalcoholic gel on the table … Too loud music is not recommended so as not to have to speak too loudly, and opening a suggested window.

In China, the authorities have decided to relax the rules, the epidemic seeming to be under control. Since the end of January, all festivities at home, be it weddings, birthdays and even simple dinners with friends, were prohibited. But at the end of September, on the eve of the national holiday of October 1, private gatherings were again allowed. Home entertaining is possible as long as you leave the window open for at least 30 minutes and make sure there are not too many guests. Home parties don’t have to last all night. The government asks the Chinese to remain very vigilant.

In the USA, the rules are generally much looser and above all, they vary from one state to another. It can even change from one county to another, knowing that the country has more than 3,000. The most common measure is the gauge of 250 guests for a private party but it is sometimes much lower, as in the ‘State of Rhode Island where weddings cannot involve more than 15 people. In Miami, as in all of Florida, there should be no more than 10 to gather on the beach. Some counties have even more specific restrictions. Thus, in Delaware, on the west coast, it is forbidden to go fishing with friends in the same car. And then, for Halloween (October 31), a health note from the authorities advises Americans not to organize an indoor party and recalls that disguise masks do not protect against Covid-19.