Unscrupulous employers take advantage of undocumented migrants to exploit them. Mussa, originally from Sudan, harvested in Italy for two euros an hour. Around the city of Lecce, which traditionally wants to be tolerant and welcoming, in the Puglia region in the south of the Italian peninsula, young people have created a solidarity cooperative to allow employees to reap the just fruits of their labor.

“I worked sixteen hours a day, under the sun, without a contract and without any rights, says Mussa Siliman, member of the association Diritti to South (in Italian) to the magazine “We, the Europeans” (replay). So we created together this agricultural cooperative to fight against slavery. “ And to sell their harvest, the young people of Rights in the South had the idea of ​​offering an ethical labeled tomato sauce.

Next to each face, always the same mention: “Libero” (Free)

After harvesting these red fruits in compliance with social laws, the young people sell the production in Lecce by telling the stories of the employees of the coop. “We brought you our sauce which fights against the exploitation of migrants, the president of the organization, Rosa Vaglio, explains to a client. There is a face on every label: precarious young Italians and foreigners. “

Like other employees, Mussa has his photographic portrait on the jars of tomato sauce sold in this city which is distinguished by its sense of hospitality: more than two hundred families open their homes to migrants for lunch. And next to each face, always the same mention: “Libero” (Free).

